White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Diagnosed With Breast Cancer, Trump Says

President Donald Trump announced Monday his White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.

According to the president, her prognosis is "excellent," and she'll continue to work full-time at the WH during treatment.

POTUS posted ... "Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her. Susie, as one of my closest and most important advisors, is tough and deeply committed to serving the American People."

He added ... "She will soon be better than ever! Melania and I are with her in every way, and we look forward to working with Susie on the many big and wonderful things that are happening for the benefit of our Country!"