Jessie J Hospitalized With Infection Weeks After Breast Cancer Surgery

Jessie J was hospitalized over the weekend just six weeks after undergoing breast cancer surgery.

The singer, who had a mastectomy and breast reconstruction following an early-stage cancer diagnosis in April, says she returned to the hospital unexpectedly after experiencing symptoms that initially pointed to a possible blood clot in her lung.

"Six weeks post surgery and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery," she wrote Sunday alongside a photo of a tube in her arm. "Not expected or planned."

Thankfully, it wasn't a clot. Doctors instead found an infection and fluid in her lungs, though the exact cause is still unclear. Jessie, who said she struggles with being in hospitals, discharged herself and will continue care as an outpatient.

"The physical recovery is far from easy, and mentally it's been the most challenging time for me," she said, noting how the illness has impacted her ability to parent her toddler and forced career delays.