Jessie J Reveals She's Breast Cancer-Free After Undergoing Surgery

Good news -- Jessie J just revealed she’s officially cancer-free, only weeks after announcing she was heading into surgery for breast cancer.

The British singer kept things light on her IG Stories Thursday -- joking her nipple’s still in place, and the recovery time gave her the perfect excuse to binge 'Love Island' guilt-free.

Jessie shared she had her rock-solid support system by her side -- her mom, hubby Chanan Colman, and baby boy Sky -- plus, she’s been connecting with others going through the same battle.

The singer also posted the post-surgery cons -- like struggling to be the mum she is, pain flaring up at bedtime, and yep … being totally backed up thanks to anesthesia and pain meds.

As you may know, Jessie’s stayed optimistic from the jump -- telling fans she was clinging to the silver lining of early detection, and pressing pause on touring to put her health first.