Jessie J Diagnosed with Breast Cancer

Jessie J just dropped a major health update -- in a candid and surprisingly lighthearted Instagram video, she announced she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The "Bang Bang" singer shared the heavy news Tuesday -- and is keeping an eye on that silver lining as she highlighted her cancer was found on the earlier side, noting ... "Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding onto the word 'early.' I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period."

The mother of one says she was diagnosed two months ago ... ironically, just before she released her single, "No Secrets."

Keeping her announcement as upbeat as possible, she pointed out the humor of it all, saying ... "To get diagnosed with this, as I’m putting out a song called 'No Secrets' right before a song called 'Living My Best Life,' which was all pre-planned before I found out about this. I mean, you can’t make it up."

And despite going "back and forth" about whether or not she even wanted to reveal such a health update, Jessie said she’s sharing in hopes of helping someone else -- the same way others' stories have helped her.

JJ also said fans can expect her to "disappear for a bit" following her June 15 performance at London's Summertime Ball, joking she's going under the knife soon.

She quips ... "It’s a very dramatic way to get a boob job." Not clear if she's actually getting a breast augmentation or if she's just being sassy. Stay tuned.

The "Domino" hitmaker didn't reveal whether or not her upcoming European and UK "No Secrets Tour 2025" will be affected -- her first show is slated for August.

Jessie is known for being frank with her fans, previously opening up about her 2021 miscarriage, complications with Meniere's disease and contracting COVID-19 during one of her shows.