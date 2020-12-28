Jessie J Temporarily Hospitalized, Deaf and Unable to Walk from Ménière’s disease

Singer Jessie J spent Christmas in the hospital, deaf and unable to walk, with a disease that has no cure.

Jessie J suffers from Meniere's disease ... an inner-ear condition that causes extreme ringing in the ear, hearing loss and vertigo.

The "Bang Bang" singer said she went totally deaf in her right ear and could not walk a straight line ... presumably from vertigo, which messes with your equilibrium, making the room spin.

The ringing in the ears can sound like a jet engine with unrelenting noise that is almost impossible to ignore.

Channing Tatum's on-again-off-again GF described it as "sound[ing] like there's someone trying to run out of my ear ... like someone crawled in and turned a hairdryer on."