Jessie J Home Burglarized, Thieves Take More than $20K in Jewelry

Jessie J's singing the blues this week ... 'cause LAPD responded to her home after burglars broke in and stole a bunch of jewelry, TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the singer-songwriter called the cops after she came back to her L.A.-area home earlier this week to discover it had been broken into and ransacked.

We're told the burglars smashed a back window to gain entry to the house and took off with more than $20k worth of jewelry.

Jessie's the latest celebrity victim of burglary ... with celebs ranging from Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson to Bhad Bhabie falling victim to an uptick in L.A. break-ins in recent months.

We're told no arrests have been made in the Jessie J burglary ... the investigation remains ongoing.