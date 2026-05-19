Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Smiles in Mug Shot After Second DUI Arrest of 2026

Kim Scott's not letting her newest legal trouble get her down ... because she's grinning through it -- flashing a huge smile in her mug shot.

We've obtained the booking photo of Eminem's ex-wife, taken last week ... which features Scott, arms crossed, with a smile on her face. Tattoos on the side of her neck and on her wrist are clearly visible in the pic.

Her hair is bleached blonde -- perhaps not quite as light as The Real Slim Shady's ... but certainly reminiscent of her ex-husband's iconic look.

We broke the story ... cops arrested Scott last week after she allegedly struck a car near Detroit around 9:20 PM Wednesday. She was booked on a suspected DUI charge early Thursday morning.

This arrest came just days after Scott pled no contest to charges of impaired driving and failure to report an accident stemming from a February incident where prosecutors say she hit a parked car while taking her son, Parker, and three of his friends shopping.