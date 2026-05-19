Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Smiles in Mug Shot After Second DUI Arrest of 2026
Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott No Stress DUI Arrest ... Big Smile in Mug Shot!!!
Kim Scott's not letting her newest legal trouble get her down ... because she's grinning through it -- flashing a huge smile in her mug shot.
We've obtained the booking photo of Eminem's ex-wife, taken last week ... which features Scott, arms crossed, with a smile on her face. Tattoos on the side of her neck and on her wrist are clearly visible in the pic.
Her hair is bleached blonde -- perhaps not quite as light as The Real Slim Shady's ... but certainly reminiscent of her ex-husband's iconic look.
We broke the story ... cops arrested Scott last week after she allegedly struck a car near Detroit around 9:20 PM Wednesday. She was booked on a suspected DUI charge early Thursday morning.
This arrest came just days after Scott pled no contest to charges of impaired driving and failure to report an accident stemming from a February incident where prosecutors say she hit a parked car while taking her son, Parker, and three of his friends shopping.
TMZ obtained body cam footage from that incident which showed cops finding soda they says was spiked with liquor in a water bottle they say Scott had. She's due to be sentenced in that case next month.