Eminem's Daughter Alaina Marie Scott Announces Birth of Her New Baby Girl

We've got another Slim Shady grandbaby! Eminem's daughter Alaina Marie Scott welcomed her first baby this week, making Marshall Mathers a grandfather ... again!

She took to Instagram to announce that she and her husband, Matt Moeller, welcomed Scottie Marie on Tuesday ... saying their bundle of joy is "everything and more."

Alaina wrote that she named her baby after her "Scott sisters" -- Hailie Jade and Stevie Laine -- because they're "the women who have given the name and my life so much meaning."

She continued ... "May she now give it a meaning of her own and always know how loved she is, by mom + dad, and her aunties."

Alaina's biological mom is Dawn Scott -- twin of Em's ex, Kim Scott -- but the rapper adopted her when she was a child.

Kim and Marshall had Hailie together, and the emcee also adopted Stevie -- who was Kim's kid from a different relationship -- after he and his ex got back together in 2005.

Em has famously featured his daughters in his songs and music videos throughout his career ... referring to Alaina as "Lainie" on his record "Mockingbird."

More recently, he included the moment his daughter Hailie told him she was expecting in his visual for "Temporary" with Skylar Grey.