Eminem's Grandmother Dead at 87

Eminem lost a family member ... TMZ has learned his maternal grandmother is dead.

Sources close to the family with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the rapper's grandma, Betty, died Tuesday at her home in Missouri. We're told she died from complications due to breast cancer.

Eminem, we're told, was not with his grandma when she passed.

Betty was the mother of Eminem's mom, Debbie, who died in December 2024 following a battle with advanced lung cancer.

Betty infamously blasted Eminem in an August 2000 interview with London's Mirror newspaper. She told the publication, "Neither his mother Debbie nor I can figure out what happened to this sweet, caring youngster. In just over 12 years he’s gone from telling me ‘Grandma I love you,’ to ‘Go to hell.' It just breaks my heart."

Betty also told the paper, "I can't believe this is my Marshall, the same boy who used to come and sit on my lap."

She was 87.