'Will & Grace' Star Corey Parker Dead at 60

Corey Parker -- a longtime actor who appeared in numerous well-known shows and movies -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

Emily Parker -- Corey's aunt -- tells us the star passed away Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee after a battle with cancer. It's unclear what type of cancer he had.

Corey got his start in the film industry in the mid-1980s ... notably winning the role of Pete in "Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning." He followed that up with a small part in the Kim Basinger romantic drama "9 1/2 Weeks."

In 1992, Corey landed a starring role in the sitcom "Flying Blind" alongside Téa Leoni. He played Neil Barash -- an awkward college grad who begins dating Leoni's wild and free Alicia.

Lisa Kudrow, Peter Boyle, Andy Dick and Noah Emmerich all appeared on the show during it's one-season run.

"Will & Grace" fans may remember Corey for his recurring part as Josh -- one of Grace's boyfriends -- in five episodes of the hit sitcom.

His other credits include ... "Biloxi Blues," "White Palace," "Love Boat: The Next Wave," "Nashville," and "Blue Skies." In his later years, Corey transitioned to working as an acting coach ... providing advice on the shows "Sun Records" and "Ms. Marvel."

And it appears Corey grew up in a very creative family ... his mother, Rocky -- who was married to Patrick Dempsey in the late '80s and early '90s -- and his sister, Noelle, were both actors, too. Rocky passed away in 2014.

Corey was 60 years old.