'Ghostbusters' Actress Jennifer Runyon Dead at 65

Jennifer Runyon -- the actress known for her roles in "Ghostbusters and "Charles in Charge" -- has died.

Her family shared the news in a Facebook post, writing, "This past Friday night our beloved Jennifer passed away. It was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family."

They added she will "always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to her family and friends," ending the tribute with, "Rest in peace our Jenn."

No cause of death was disclosed, but the message alludes to a lengthy health battle.

Runyon appeared in the 1984 blockbuster "Ghostbusters" in the memorable psychokinesis experiment scene and built a steady career throughout the 80s and early 90s. She had a lead role as Gwendolyn Pierce on the fan-favorite sitcom "Charles in Charge," and also appeared on the soap opera "Another World," as well as series including "Quantum Leap" and "Murder, She Wrote."

Though she stepped back from Hollywood in later years, she remained a figure among fans of classic 80s film and television.

Jennifer was 65.