Rapper Enchanting Cause of Death Revealed

Rapper Enchanting, who died suddenly back in June, is yet another victim of the opioid crisis -- an accidental overdose is the official cause of death ... TMZ has learned.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office tells us the Texas-born star Enchanting OD'd on oxycodone and benzodiazepines. Oxycodone is the synthetic opioid and benzodiazepines are a class of depressants -- commonly marketed as brands that include Valium, Xanax and Klonopin.

Enchanting, whose real name was Channing Nicole Larry, was set to be the First Lady of Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records before her tragic death.

Gucci was devastated ... posting an IG pic of Enchanting with the caption, "So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant 📷 📷"