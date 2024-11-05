Tito Jackson Laid to Rest at Funeral Surrounded by His Family

Members of the famed Jackson family arrived at a Los Angeles-area cemetery Monday to say their goodbyes to Tito Jackson ... more than a month after the singer's death.

The founding member of The Jackson 5 was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park cemetery in Glendale, California -- where his own brother, Michael Jackson, was entombed after his 2009 death at the age of 50.

The King of Pop's children, Paris and Blanket Jackson, were notably in attendance at their uncle's funeral ... as they were seen mingling with their family members outside the packed service.

Tito's brother Marlon Jackson -- who was also in The Jackson 5 -- and sister La Toya Jackson were also there to pay their respects to the late Motown legend. Other Jackson family members present included Jafaar and Jermagesty, who are Jermaine Jackson's sons with ex-wife Alejandra Loaiza.

Word of Tito's death broke in September, when his sons -- Taj, TJ and Taryll -- announced the singer's passing on Instagram, where they remembered Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer as "an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being."

They added ... "Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito' or some know him as 'Poppa T.' Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously."

While an official cause of death has yet to be released, Tito reportedly suffered a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma just before he died.

He was 70 years old.