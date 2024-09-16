Tito Jackson Dead at 70

Tito Jackson, the brother of Michael Jackson and co-founder of the Jackson 5, has died.

Tito's 3 three sons -- Taj, TJ and Taryll -- confirmed his passing in a joint Instagram statement ... saying they were all shocked and saddened, while describing their dad as someone who cared about everyone and will be deeply missed. An official cause of death has not been released.

Tito, the older brother of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, was born Toriano Adaryll Jackson to Joe Jackson and Katherine Jackson in Gary, Indiana. Tito went on to form the famous family’s pop group alongside brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, and, of course, Michael.

The Jackson 5 had a slew of chart-topping hits, including “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” “The Love You Save.” The group pumped out 10 albums as The Jackson 5, and 5 more as The Jacksons.

Tito, along with the other Jackson 5, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

Tito also had a solo career, recording 2 albums including "Tito Time" back in 2016.

Tito reunited with his brothers when The Jacksons toured in 1984.

ET first reported Tito's death. He was 70.