Tito Jackson Don't Mute My Brother ... Based on Wade Robson's Word

Tito Jackson Says It's Unfair to Mute Michael Based on Wade Robson's Word

Tito Jackson says it's unfair to convict a dead man -- Michael Jackson -- and mute his music based just on the words of his accusers.

Tito was at LAX Thursday and singled out Wade Robson -- who, along with James Safechuck, detailed what they say were years of sexual abuse at the hands of MJ -- grousing that Wade's story shouldn't be enough to recast his late brother as a pariah.

As you know, "Leaving Neverland" has triggered a movement to mute Michael Jackson in a similar way "Surviving R. Kelly" created a movement to nix his music from the airwaves.