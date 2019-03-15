Tito Jackson Says It's Unfair to Mute Michael Based on Wade Robson's Word

Tito Jackson says it's unfair to convict a dead man -- Michael Jackson -- and mute his music based just on the words of his accusers.
Tito was at LAX Thursday and singled out Wade Robson -- who, along with James Safechuck, detailed what they say were years of sexual abuse at the hands of MJ -- grousing that Wade's story shouldn't be enough to recast his late brother as a pariah.
As you know, "Leaving Neverland" has triggered a movement to mute Michael Jackson in a similar way "Surviving R. Kelly" created a movement to nix his music from the airwaves.