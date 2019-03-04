Michael Jackson's Nephew Slams MJ Accuser Wade Robson ... His Story Keeps Changing

MJ's Nephew Taj Jackson Slams Accuser Wade Robson Over 'Leaving Neverland'

EXCLUSIVE

Michael Jackson's nephew is bashing Wade Robson -- one of MJ's accusers in "Leaving Neverland" -- claiming he's only changing his story for revenge over a job ... one he didn't get.

Taj Jackson came on "TMZ Live" Monday, and he started slamming the MJ accuser over his molestation allegations in the HBO documentary. According to Taj, Robson wanted a gig with the Cirque du Soleil show, "Michael Jackson One."

As you know ... Wade claims MJ molested him when he was a young boy, and he goes into graphic detail in the new doc. But, Tito Jackson's son says Wade's only coming forward now because he didn't get the Cirque job.

Taj adds ... Wade's changed his story several times, and he suspects money is motivating him to say the things he says in 'Neverland.'

As for the over-the-top backlash Oprah is getting from MJ fans for interviewing Robson and James Safechuck -- Taj hardly feels sorry for her. He gave us his take on why she got involved, claiming she's never been a friend to the Jackson family.