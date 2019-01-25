Michael Jackson Documentary Accusers Arrive for Screening

Wade Robson and James Safechuck Arrive at 'Leaving Neverland' Premiere

11:10 AM PT -- Someone watching the preview tells TMZ ... the doc is airing in 2 parts. The first part features Safechuck's testimony, including his story about how Jackson befriended him and and his family before the alleged sexual abuse began.

We're told Safechuck gives very graphic details of the abuse and sex acts, which he claims happened at Neverland and Jackson's home in Century City. He says the abuse started when Jackson taught him to masturbate in a hotel room in Paris.

There's also a lot of footage of James and Michael together.

The second part features Robson's account of how he won a dance contest to meet Michael, and he then convinced him and his mom to move to LA to be closer to him.

We're told both James and Wade claim the abuse felt normal to them because Jackson coached them on how to keep a secret. He allegedly had drills with them, and had alarms go off so the boys knew to put clothes on when people would approach at Neverland.

Both men say the abuse got worse as they got older and Jackson introduced them to pornography. They claim that's when he began having anal sex with them.

The mothers of both men are also featured in the doc and talk about how they trusted the pop singer, but were blinded by his fame. We're told there's also mention of Macaulay Culkin -- allegedly, Michael would tell the other boys he was his favorite.

The explosive Michael Jackson documentary is about to be unveiled, and the 2 accusers at the center of the doc -- Wade Robson and James Safechuck -- just entered the theater for the premiere of "Leaving Neverland."

Both men say MJ molested them when they were kids. The Michael Jackson Estate has come out swinging, calling both men liars and even excoriating HBO for agreeing to run the documentary.

Police were out in force in Sundance for the premiere, but only a handful of protesters were present.

We got Robson -- who has become a famous choreographer with credits that include directing Britney Spears music videos -- Thursday on his way to Sundance, and he did not necessarily endorse a mute Michael Jackson movement. He said his participation in the movement goes way beyond MJ.

There's a Q&A session after the screening, and it's possible opposing sides may face off. We're there, so stay tuned.