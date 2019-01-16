Dave Chappelle's Hazy on Skits Mocking R. Kelly Scandal

Dave Chappelle My Skits Mocking R. Kelly Scandal ... Hmm, IDK ... I Gotta Watch It Again

Dave Chappelle was noncommittal on his feelings about some old skits that mocked some shocking behavior by R. Kelly.

We got the comic in WeHo Tuesday night leaving Craig's, and asked about his sketches from "Chappelle's Show" where he created a music video -- titled "Piss on You" -- mocking the real video of R. Kelly urinating on what appears to be a teenage girl.

Dave also did a comedy sketch on the jury selection process in the criminal trial, and used R. Kelly's scandal as material for years.

Dave said he didn't have a vivid memory of the sketches and needed a relook.

Our photog also asked if he had regrets over not participating in "Surviving R. Kelly." The show's EP, Dream Hampton, claimed Chappelle was among a number of celebs who turned down interviews.

His dinner partner, D.L. Hughley, came out swinging, not only saying R. Kelly and Michael Jackson were birds of a feather, he lashed out at people who feigned ignorance for years, pretending they didn't know.