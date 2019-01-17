Michael Jackson Estate Blasts HBO for 'Leaving Neverland' ... This is How You Repay Him??

Michael Jackson Estate Blasts HBO for Disloyalty Over 'Leaving Neverland'

Michael Jackson's rolling over in his grave, just to get stabbed in the back by HBO -- the producers of the controversial documentary, "Leaving Neverland" -- that's his estate's take, anyway.

The estate's made no secret of its feelings about the documentary featuring 2 of MJ's alleged molestation victims -- and Wednesday night it took a shot on Twitter, posting an old promo for a Michael concert that aired on HBO.

The 1992 concert -- Michael's first to air on TV -- "gave HBO their highest rated special ever" ... according to the estate, which added ... "Now, to repay him they give a voice to admitted liars."

'Neverland' is set to premiere next week at the Sundance Film Festival, and will air on HBO after that.

It's interesting the estate thinks a network -- which, no doubt, paid Jackson to air his concert -- is somehow beholden to him more than 25 years later.

That's just not how showbiz works. Facts.