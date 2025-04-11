Ex-NFL Star Vontae Davis' Cause of Death 'Undetermined,' Medical Examiner Says

It's been more than a year since the shocking death of Vontae Davis ... but time hasn't come with answers, 'cause the medical examiner doesn't know what caused the former NFL star to die at just 35 years old.

TMZ Sports obtained the autopsy report from the Broward County Medical Examiner on Friday ... after Davis was found deceased by an assistant in his home gym in Southwest Ranches, FL, on April 1, 2024. The cause of death is listed as "undetermined." The manner of death is also a mystery to the ME.

"Due to the totality of the circumstances, including inconsistencies between the scene and the findings at autopsy, the cause and manner in this case is best classified as undetermined," the Medical Examiner wrote in the 11-page report.

The toxicology report revealed that Davis did have drugs in his system at the time of his death ... testing positive for methamphetamines, cannabinoids, and MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy).

The report notes that Davis was a known illicit drug user, also revealing there was "suspected drug paraphernalia" in his room on the day of his death ... which included "clear capsules containing white and tan powder."

Play video content

The report also paints a picture of how the star defender was found ... stating Davis was in a supine position on the gym floor with an "unknown dark substance on the bench of the sauna."

Officials also noted that Davis had a history of head injuries from his lengthy football career.

Davis played cornerback for the Dolphins, Colts, and Bills in his 10 seasons in the NFL.

The two-time Pro Bowler recorded 22 interceptions, four forced fumbles, two sacks, and one touchdown before retiring in 2018.