Aqib Talib, Years After Snatching Michael Crabtree's Chain, Says They Squashed Beef

The Beef is Over!!!

The Pacman Jones Show/ BetOnline

The beef is ... well, done!

Aqib Talib says the impossible has happened -- he is actually FRIENDS with Michael Crabtree ... this years after the Pro Bowl defender ripped the wideout's chain straight off his neck in an NFL game!

"That's my dog," Talib told Adam "Pacman" Jones on The Pacman Jones Show ... updating football fans on the status of his relationship with his now-former rival.

"We ain't like the talking everyday type, but it's entertainment. We work in entertainment. So we let the entertainment be entertainment," the longtime defensive back explained.

Aqib Talib breaks Michael Crabtree's chain - Leading to a Team brawl between the Denver Broncos & Oakland Raiders the following season pic.twitter.com/TVesOox4a0 — The Broncos Daily 🗞 (@TheBroncosDaily) November 18, 2024 @TheBroncosDaily

Of course, you'll probably recall Talib snatching Crabtree's chain from around his neck during an on-field scuffle during the Broncos vs. Raiders game during the 2017 season.

Things got so heated during the week 12 matchup, the players, who are both from the Dallas area, exchanged punches on the gridiron.

Time apparently does heal all wounds (even rope burns from a chain snatching) ... the men have let bygones be bygones.

In fact, the retired players are so cool with each other, Aqib says his kid plays on Michael's youth football squad.

"My son plays on his little 'Crab 5' right now."