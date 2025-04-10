NFL Prospect Isaiah Bond Turns Himself In To Police Over Sexual Assault Warrant

Turns Himself In To Police Over Sexual Assault Warrant

Former Texas Longhorns star Isaiah Bond -- one of the top receiver prospects in the upcoming NFL draft -- turned himself in to police on Thursday over a warrant for sexual assault, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Frisco Police Department told us the 21-year-old surrendered in the morning and was released a short time later after posting bond.

Further details surrounding the case were not made immediately available -- though Bond said in a statement Thursday afternoon the allegations against him are "patently false."

"I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation," Bond said. "Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgement until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence."

Bond -- a projected second-round pick -- was just in Green Bay on Wednesday, meeting with the Packers.

The wideout declared for the NFL draft in January after he scored five touchdowns and logged 540 receiving yards for the Longhorns in the 2024-25 season.

Bond previously played for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide during his freshman and sophomore years.