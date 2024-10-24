Breanna Stewart Pops Bottles, Sabrina Ionescu Greets Fans At Liberty Parade

Play video content New York Liberty

It's a bad day to be a champagne bottle ... 'cause Breanna Stewart is grabbing all the bubbly in sight as the New York Liberty parades through the streets to celebrate their WNBA Finals win!!

The 6-foot-4 forward was spotted having a blast as her float made its way down Broadway ... spraying what appeared to be some Ace of Spades before taking a swig right from the container.

Sabrina Ionescu -- who wore a dope Nike custom Liberty jacket for the occasion -- turned the bash into a mini meet-and-greet ... hopping off her float to show love to the fans in attendance.

The group of supporters understandably lost it when the three-time WNBA All-Star approached to sign their Liberty items -- making the parade an unforgettable one for them.

Ellie enjoying herself at the Liberty parade pic.twitter.com/r5cd2GXfpE — Ben Pickman (@benpickman) October 24, 2024 @benpickman

Finals MVP Jonquel Jones was extra lit at her first title parade, dancing most of the time -- just like team mascot Ellie the Elephant -- and proudly waving the Bahamian flag.

The players somehow have a ton of energy despite their big Wednesday night ... when they hung out with award-winning rapper Meg The Stallion at 'The Tonight Show.'

The parade will end with a ceremony at City Hall Plaza ... where the players will receive keys to the city in front of all their fans.