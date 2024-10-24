Breanna Stewart Pops Bottles, Sabrina Ionescu Greets Fans At Liberty Parade
It's a bad day to be a champagne bottle ... 'cause Breanna Stewart is grabbing all the bubbly in sight as the New York Liberty parades through the streets to celebrate their WNBA Finals win!!
The 6-foot-4 forward was spotted having a blast as her float made its way down Broadway ... spraying what appeared to be some Ace of Spades before taking a swig right from the container.
Sabrina Ionescu -- who wore a dope Nike custom Liberty jacket for the occasion -- turned the bash into a mini meet-and-greet ... hopping off her float to show love to the fans in attendance.
The group of supporters understandably lost it when the three-time WNBA All-Star approached to sign their Liberty items -- making the parade an unforgettable one for them.
Ellie enjoying herself at the Liberty parade pic.twitter.com/r5cd2GXfpE— Ben Pickman (@benpickman) October 24, 2024 @benpickman
Finals MVP Jonquel Jones was extra lit at her first title parade, dancing most of the time -- just like team mascot Ellie the Elephant -- and proudly waving the Bahamian flag.
The players somehow have a ton of energy despite their big Wednesday night ... when they hung out with award-winning rapper Meg The Stallion at 'The Tonight Show.'
The parade will end with a ceremony at City Hall Plaza ... where the players will receive keys to the city in front of all their fans.
It doesn't end there ... 'cause another celebration is slated to go down at Barclays Center later Thursday night!