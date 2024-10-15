WNBA Star Breanna Stewart's Wife Gets Threatening Email, Goes To Cops

The wife of WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart has gone to the police for help ... after receiving a homophobic email wishing death on the couple.

Marta Xargay Casademont -- a former pro shooting guard who retired in 2021 -- reportedly went to the NYPD last week after receiving the terrifying message from an anonymous sender.

"I hope someone shoots your wife dead" ... is just one of the awful things in the email.

Casademont is married to Stewart, the 6-foot-4 New York Liberty center, who is currently competing in the WNBA Finals against the Minnesota Lynx. The series is tied 1-1.

The couple married in 2021 and have two children: Ruby Mae and Theo.

This incident follows complaints from WNBA players about an increase in threats this season ... including Connecticut Sun guard Dijonai Carrington, who shared an email that contained racist slurs.