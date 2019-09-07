Breanna Stewart Says Geno Auriemma Deserves Statue At UConn, Me Next?!?

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Breanna Stewart is gunning to add some new accessories to UConn's basketball arena ... telling TMZ Sports there needs to be a Geno Auriemma statue there ASAP!!!

... and then one of Breanna Stewart too!!!

We got the Huskies legend out at the NBA 2K20 event in L.A. on Thursday ... and we had to ask about Lisa Leslie becoming the first-ever female with a statue outside of Staples Center.

Stewart tells us that's a cool and well-deserved honor ... and then said her ex-college coach deserves similar treatment at UConn!!!

Then, Breanna told us she wouldn't mind getting one of her own after Geno ... saying, "That would be pretty dope!"

Breanna was unreal in her four years in Storrs ... she won FOUR National Championships and was a three-time Consensus College National Player of the Year.

So, get that cement mixer ready???