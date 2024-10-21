Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones Party W/ Mascot, Fans After Liberty Win WNBA Finals

Play video content Instagram/@xelataylor

Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones celebrated in style after helping the New York Liberty win their first-ever WNBA Finals on Sunday ... commemorating the accomplishment by raging with fans and the team's famous mascot, Ellie the Elephant!!

Stewart was spotted out on the town shortly after the Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx in overtime at the Barclays Center ... taking Game 5 and the championship series in epic fashion.

Shortly after the victory, the 6-foot-4 forward danced the night away and chugged a bottle of bubbly in the middle of a crowded NYC venue .... all while Jones held up her WNBA Finals MVP trophy.

Ellie wasn't about to miss out on the moment ... as she also hopped up on the bar and showed off her iconic moves.

Stewart was already lit before she even left Barclays ... she had a bottle in hand throughout her postgame interview and locker room festivities.

Sabrina Ionescu also celebrated so hard, she caught a major cramp in her leg when she took a break to take photos with the championship trophy!!

Play video content

NYC Mayor Eric Adams shared some great news ... saying the vibes will continue with a parade through the city soon.