Liberty vs. Lynx -- WNBA Finals Stars & Their Lovers

The WNBA Finals are underway ... so it's time to give a special shout-out to the S.O.'s of the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty!!

The Liberty made it to the Finals after putting an end to the Las Vegas Aces' three-peat dreams ... and their star guard Sabrina Ionescu is lookin' to get her and the franchise's first WNBA title.

Her husband, former NFL center Hroniss Grasu, certainly won't miss it if history is made ... nor will Breanna Stewart's wife, retired Spanish pro basketball star Marta Casademont, and their two kids, Ruby Mae and Theo.

We also gotta mention Courtney Vandersloot's wife, fellow WNBA player Allie Quigley ... and Jonquel Jones' fiancée, Dinesha Keeshone, who said "yes" to the Liberty forward's proposal last year.

The Lynx -- who lead 1-0 in the series -- will be hungry to continue to prove the doubters wrong ... especially Minnesota forward Napheesa Collier, who might get some motivation from her husband, Alex Bazzell, a basketball skills coach.

BTW -- he's also the president of the new women's professional basketball league, Unrivaled Basketball!!

Courtney Williams -- who signed a two-year deal with the Lynx in January -- is always happy when her girlfriend, N'Shya, is around ... and you can bet she'll be cheering in the stands.

To round things out, Cecilia Zandalasini's partner, Sara Barbieri, is bound to be thrilled to witness the Italian athlete amid her WNBA Finals debut