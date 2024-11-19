Diddy Claims Feds Lied And Actually Seized His Privileged Notes About Trial Strategy

Diddy's lawyers are calling BS on federal prosecutors who have claimed they did not seize the mogul's trial strategy materials during a recent raid of his jail cell.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, says prison officials took photos of 19 pages of material from Diddy's cell -- which he says included 11 pages of trial strategy notes and correspondence with his lawyers.

The feds claimed Monday in legal docs they saw a manila folder labeled "legal" and did not even open it. They acknowledged taking photos of Diddy's notebook which they say they handed over to a "filter team" to check whether any of the material was privileged. Now Diddy's lawyers are calling shenanigans.

As for the 11 pages, Agnifilo says the notes reflect actual conversations with his attorneys concerning aspects of his trial preparations and his efforts to be released on bail. He says the notes also reflect discussions about potential defense witnesses and experts, as well as cross-examination of prosecution witnesses.

Agnifilo claims prosecutors are now in possession of materials they have no legal right to possess. And, he says, "Once they got them [photos of the documents], the first thing they did was use them, specifically use them by putting them in a bail letter to keep Combs in jail."

And Agnifilo is also calling BS on the feds' claim this all took place as part of a pre-planned raid of all inmates and did not specifically target Diddy. He says prison officials were monitoring Diddy's prison calls -- something prosecutors acknowledged -- and actually used the sweep "as pretext to conduct a targeted seizure of Mr. Combs' handwritten notes about conversations with his lawyers."