Private Investigators Approaching TikTokers About Celebrities Connected to Diddy

Private investigators are allegedly on the hunt to find influencers who know about celebrities entangled in Diddy's criminal and civil cases ... and now the LAPD is involved.

TikTok user Samson Crouppen, aka @samsoncrouppen1, posted a video on his account Monday showing what appears to be 2 private investigators who came to his doorstep in L.A., asking what he knows about celebrities linked to Diddy.

The TikToker seems shocked, questioning why the men showed up at his house. The P.I.s asked if he'd been paid to talk about the Diddy content on his platform, and he replied, "No."

The 2 guys repeatedly asked the same question, to determine if anyone was paying the influencer to talk about Diddy to his followers. But, they hit a dead end when Samson insisted he'd never been paid to create content.

We've confirmed Samson filed a harassment complaint, obtained by TMZ, with the LAPD.

Another influencer, Amala Ekpunobi, aka @amalaekpunobi, says she was also approached by the same private investigators as Samson, with the same overture. She's posted a number of Diddy stories which, she believes, put her on their radar.

In her TikTok video, she claims they offered her money to ID who's allegedly giving her cash to talk about Diddy -- she insists she did not receive cash. She also claims the 2 guys told her they were hitting up 10 other influencers who have similar content.