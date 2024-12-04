Diddy's First Christmas Behind Bars Features Sports, Games, Holiday Meal
Diddy will be getting his freak on over Christmas -- but it's not what you think -- his federal jail is giving him several options to play sports and games ... with a special holiday spread.
Our sources in the federal government tell us inmates at MDC Brooklyn -- where Diddy is being held as he awaits trial in his sex trafficking case -- will be able to participate in some friendly competition on Christmas Day ... including card games and dominos.
In addition to a Spades tournament and a dominos competition, Diddy and his fellow inmates will also be able to take part in a 3-on-3 basketball tourney ... and a soccer competition.
With all these activities, Diddy and co. are likely to work up an appetite ... and we got our hands on the prison menu, featuring a special Xmas meal.
Diddy will be chowing down on baked Cornish hen, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and a "holiday dessert" ... at least for lunch, then it's back to the normal slop.
Frankly, it all sounds a lot better than it really is ... this ain't Star Island.