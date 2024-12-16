Tony Buzbee Denies Working With Jaguar Wright in Jay-Z Lawsuit

Tony Buzbee is denying claims he's working hand in hand with Jaguar Wright as part of his rape lawsuit against Jay-Z.

Here's the deal ... Jaguar posted a video on social media this week, claiming she was contacted by Buzbee's law firm, which is representing a "Jane Doe" who is suing Jay, as well as more than 100 alleged Diddy sexual assault victims.

Jaguar Wright Says She's Working With Toni Buzbee Against JayZ

In video posted on X, Jaguar filmed herself talking with a woman who seemingly worked for a law firm ... which Jaguar claimed was Buzbee's.

Thing is ... Buzbee says Jaguar called his intake staff and apparently recorded the video of the conversation she had with the woman. But, Buzbee made it clear he is not working with Jaguar in any capacity.

Jaguar's made a bunch of allegations against Jay-Z and Beyoncé over the years, including in a recent interview with Piers Morgan where she claimed the Carters had even more "victims" than Diddy.

The Piers interview ultimately got blasted by Jay's attorney, Alex Spiro, who questioned Piers' ethics for airing what the Carters say are false allegations against them ... and Piers ended up issuing an on-air apology to Jay and Bey.

A client of Buzbee's is suing Jay, claiming the rapper and Diddy drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl at a party following the MTV Music Awards in 2000 ... but he says Jaguar is not involved in the litigation.

For his part, Jay has vehemently denied the claims in the lawsuit and gone after Buzbee, informing a judge there's reason to believe Buzbee is pressuring potential clients to make false allegations in lawsuits.

In the same video where she seemingly sets up a call with a law firm, Jaguar makes a ton of other claims ... alleging Jay-Z fathered a child with a minor and had a relationship with Foxy Brown when she was in high school.