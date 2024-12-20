Diddy Accusers' Lawyer Files Response Letter to Jay-Z's Claims of Misconduct

The lawyer for numerous Diddy accusers is firing back at Jay-Z and his team's allegations of misconduct ... calling their demand for sanctions against him "frivolous" -- and saying the star is just trying to intimidate his client and himself.

Tony Buzbee filed a response Friday to Jay-Z and his team's recent filing ... claiming their justification for having him sanctioned falls on tiny inconsistencies in a person's story from nearly 25 years ago -- when the "Jane Doe" was just a child.

Buzbee says that Jay's side is trying to use a simple dispute of facts as proof that his client's allegation of rape is all BS ... and, his threat against Buzbee himself is just another instance of "bullying."

Put succinctly in a letter in Buzbee's filing, the attorney says Jay-Z is just like Diddy -- rich and powerful -- and is willing to use any pressure he can to intimidate and harass him, his client, and anyone else who might be able to expose him for alleged misdeeds.

Buzbee says the law treats everyone -- even big stars like Jay -- the same ... and asks the court not to impose sanctions.

We told you all about Jay-Z's motion, filed by lawyer Alex Spiro ... claiming an NBC News report poked enough holes in Jay's accuser's lawsuit to bring Buzbee's conduct into question.

Remember ... an anonymous woman is accusing Jay and Diddy of raping her at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000 -- though her recollection of the events doesn't seem to match up with pictures taken after the awards show.

Jay's lawyers argued Buzbee didn't do enough fact-checking of his client's story, which was his responsibility.