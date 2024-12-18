Tony Buzbee Client Sues Roc Nation & Its Attorneys for Soliciting Bogus Lawsuit

Jay-Z's war with Tony Buzbee is kicking up another notch ... the controversial attorney just filed a lawsuit, claiming Jay's company, Roc Nation, and its high-powered attorneys are conspiring to turn Buzbee's clients against him.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, one of Buzbee's clients -- a guy named Gerardo Garcia -- says 2 investigators approached him at his home, claiming to work for the State of Texas, and told him they were putting together a lawsuit against Buzbee that could "get [Garcia] a lot of money."

Garcia says he recorded the encounter with the individuals, and Buzbee posted a pic last week from from the video.

It allegedly shows one of them disclosing they work for an attorney named Marcy Croft, who's described herself online as part of TeamRoc -- the philanthropic arm of Roc Nation -- and Buzbee claims she also works with Alex Spiro, Jay's longtime attorney.

Garcia says the investigators were very pushy, but instead of accepting their offer, he decided to sue them for barratry. That's a really old-timey word for trying to get someone to file a bogus lawsuit.

In the suit, Buzbee -- on behalf of his client -- says Roc Nation and his attorneys at the law firm Quinn Emanuel have a "long history of the type of abusive and egregious conduct" Garcia describes.

For what it's worth, Buzbee originally repped Garcia in a 2020 personal injury lawsuit, which had nothing to do with celebrities -- but make no mistake, Buzbee and Jay-Z are locked in a very personal battle now.

Buzbee reps the Jane Doe who's suing Jay and Diddy for allegedly raping her back in 2000 when she was just 13 years old. Jay's already sued Buzbee, accusing him of trying to extort him -- and he firmly believes Buzbee only added him as a defendant in the rape case because Jay refused to pay him a settlement.

Buzbee's client Garcia is suing Roc Nation, Quinn Emanuel, Marcy Croft and one of the investigators ... seeking punitive damages. He claims he "suffered injury," though he doesn't mention any specifics.