Diddy Accusers' Lawyer Tony Buzbee Sued, Allegedly Gave Woman Venereal Disease

Tony Buzbee -- the high-profile attorney who's filed multiple lawsuits against Diddy, and one against Jay-Z -- is now accused of infecting a woman he dated with a venereal disease.

According to a new suit filed in New York Supreme Court ...the accuser, identified as "Jane Doe," says Buzbee has taken advantage of her since 2018 when they first met during an online conversation.

The woman said the Texas-based lawyer charmed her and convinced her to go out on a date. She says she ventured to Buzbee's hometown of Houston to grab dinner with him before they took in a show.

After the performance, the woman says Buzbee booked a room at a 5-star hotel, where he seduced her. The two allegedly had sexual intercourse without Buzbee revealing he had a venereal disease, which is not specifically named in the suit.

The woman says after she left the hotel the next day, she started to "feel uncomfortable sensations around her groin," prompting her to meet with a doctor ... who tested her and determined she had a sexually transmitted disease from her encounter with Buzbee.

Immediately, the woman says she contacted Buzbee to deliver the bad news, and he apologized to her, but seemed unsurprised because she claims he already knew he had a venereal disease.

The woman goes on to say Buzbee asked her not to disclose her diagnosis to anyone and vowed to provide free legal advice as compensation.

The woman says she was filled with shame and grief, but continued to hook up with Buzbee, who allegedly kept her on a short leash so he could manipulate her into keeping his secret under wraps.

The woman says Buzbee invited her on trips to Panama and NYC, where he owned a home.

TMZ broke the story ... according to a complaint the woman filed last month, Buzbee flew into a fit of rage and pushed a champagne flute into her face while they were at a bar during one of their NYC trips.

The woman says she has both medical and dental records to prove she suffered the injuries, including a chipped tooth.