'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards' Wife Amanda Conner Claims She's Divorcing Him in 911 Call

"Teen Mom" star Ryan Edwards' marriage may have been in far rougher shape than fans realized ... because his wife Amanda Conner told a 911 dispatcher they were in the middle of a divorce.

Just one day after she was arrested on a DUI charge last month, Amanda called 911 requesting an officer accompany her while she collected belongings from the home she shared with Ryan.

In audio obtained by The Ashley's Reality Roundup, Amanda can be heard telling the dispatcher, "Me and my husband are in the middle of a divorce and ... and I just don’t feel comfortable."

Amanda also claimed she was afraid to go inside alone, alleging Ryan had a history of manipulating situations to keep her from leaving. She told the operator she had informed him their marriage was over the night before, but said his reaction left her concerned enough to leave the home and seek police assistance.

At one point, Amanda urged authorities to arrive quickly, claiming Ryan was "probably in there destroying my s***."