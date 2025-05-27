Shawn Kemp Pleads Guilty To Assault Charge ... In Parking Lot Shooting Case

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp just reached a plea deal with prosecutors to close out his parking lot shooting case, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

A rep for the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney's Office tells us ... Kemp appeared in court on Tuesday morning and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault in the second degree.

Play video content MARCH 2023 TMZSports.com

Kemp, of course, had been facing one count of assault in the first degree in the case ... after law enforcement claimed he fired a gun during a March 2023 dispute in a Tacoma, Wash. shopping mall parking lot.

Kemp -- a six-time All-Star -- initially pleaded not guilty to the charge, stating his actions were "self-defense" and "reasonable and legally justified."

Kemp is now due back for sentencing in the case on August 22.

It's not entirely clear how much time behind bars -- if any -- Kemp is facing ... though prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday "the plea agreement between the parties is for an open sentencing recommendation meaning each side is free to make its own recommendation to the judge at the sentencing hearing."