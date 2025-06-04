Greg Hardy Arrested For Assaulting Family Member

Greg Hardy was arrested in Texas earlier Wednesday ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Jail records we obtained show the former Dallas Cowboys pass rusher was taken into custody at around 2:29 PM. He was booked on a charge of "assault causes bodily injury family family member," the records show.

A jail official tells us Hardy is slated to see a judge on Thursday morning, and a bond is expected to be set at that court proceeding. Until then, he'll remain behind bars, we're told.

Further details surrounding the allegations against Hardy were not made immediately available.

Hardy, of course, has been in trouble with the law before ... back in 2014, he was arrested for allegedly roughing up his then-girlfriend. In 2016, he was thrown behind bars on a cocaine possession charge.

Hardy, 36, played in the NFL from 2010 through 2015. Following his football career, he got into MMA ... and actually logged several fights in the UFC.