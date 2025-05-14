Dallas Cowboys' Cooper Beebe Rips Off Shirt To Support Stars
It seems Cooper Beebe's big, hairy belly is a bit of a good luck charm ... 'cause after the Cowboys center showed it off during the Stars game Tuesday -- Dallas pulled out a huge playoff win!!
Beebe popped his top in his luxury box seat in the second period of the Stars' postseason tilt with the Winnipeg Jets -- and just minutes after his bare tummy was broadcast on the American Airlines Center's jumbotron, Mikael Granlund buried a goal to give Dallas a lead!
Cooper Beebe. HUGE #TexasHockey guy. pic.twitter.com/06aAAZfzLW— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) May 14, 2025 @NickHarrisFWST
In the next period, Granlund netted one more ... and the Stars ultimately won, 3-1.
Beebe, though, was hardly the only high-profile person in the building who helped lift Dallas to a 3-1 series lead over the Jets ... a bunch of his Cowboys teammates were there too.
SHE'S NUMBER 1! Welcome to Dallas, @paigebueckers1! 🏀@DallasWings | @WNBA | @NHL | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/wd2bzHW6u1— X - Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) May 14, 2025 @DallasStars
New Wings point guard Paige Bueckers -- the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft -- showed out as well ... cheering on Dallas' NHL squad in a green jersey from her on-the-glass seat.
The Stars shouldn't anticipate similar support in Game 5 -- it's expected to be super hostile in Winnipeg after the puck drops on Thursday night -- but if they lose, Game 6 is in Dallas ... and we're sure there will be at least a few more Cowboys willing to go shirtless to help them close the series out.