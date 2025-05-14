Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dallas Cowboys' Cooper Beebe Rips Off Shirt To Support Stars

Dallas Cowboys' Cooper Beebe Pops Top At Stars Game ... Shirtless Support!

Published
Cooper Beebe

It seems Cooper Beebe's big, hairy belly is a bit of a good luck charm ... 'cause after the Cowboys center showed it off during the Stars game Tuesday -- Dallas pulled out a huge playoff win!!

Beebe popped his top in his luxury box seat in the second period of the Stars' postseason tilt with the Winnipeg Jets -- and just minutes after his bare tummy was broadcast on the American Airlines Center's jumbotron, Mikael Granlund buried a goal to give Dallas a lead!

In the next period, Granlund netted one more ... and the Stars ultimately won, 3-1.

Beebe, though, was hardly the only high-profile person in the building who helped lift Dallas to a 3-1 series lead over the Jets ... a bunch of his Cowboys teammates were there too.

New Wings point guard Paige Bueckers -- the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft -- showed out as well ... cheering on Dallas' NHL squad in a green jersey from her on-the-glass seat.

The Stars shouldn't anticipate similar support in Game 5 -- it's expected to be super hostile in Winnipeg after the puck drops on Thursday night -- but if they lose, Game 6 is in Dallas ... and we're sure there will be at least a few more Cowboys willing to go shirtless to help them close the series out.