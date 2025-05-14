Dallas Cowboys' Cooper Beebe Rips Off Shirt To Support Stars

It seems Cooper Beebe's big, hairy belly is a bit of a good luck charm ... 'cause after the Cowboys center showed it off during the Stars game Tuesday -- Dallas pulled out a huge playoff win!!

Beebe popped his top in his luxury box seat in the second period of the Stars' postseason tilt with the Winnipeg Jets -- and just minutes after his bare tummy was broadcast on the American Airlines Center's jumbotron, Mikael Granlund buried a goal to give Dallas a lead!

In the next period, Granlund netted one more ... and the Stars ultimately won, 3-1.

Beebe, though, was hardly the only high-profile person in the building who helped lift Dallas to a 3-1 series lead over the Jets ... a bunch of his Cowboys teammates were there too.

New Wings point guard Paige Bueckers -- the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft -- showed out as well ... cheering on Dallas' NHL squad in a green jersey from her on-the-glass seat.