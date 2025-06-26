Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show Disrupter Arrested

The man accused of interrupting Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show by unfurling Palestinian and Sudanese flags during the big performance has been arrested for the stunt.

Louisiana State Police announced on Thursday, 41-year-old Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu has turned himself in to authorities on charges of resisting an officer and disturbing the peace by interruption of a lawful assembly ... after he allegedly disrupted Lamar's Feb. 9 concert at the Superdome in New Orleans.

A man performing during the Kendrick Lamar halftime concert at #SuperBowl LIX unfurled a Palestinian flag and was chased off stage and finally tackled and removed by security. #SBLIX #Palestine pic.twitter.com/sU8jl1eyE3 — Diya TV (@DiyaTV) February 10, 2025 @DiyaTV

The LSP claims Nantambu was the one who waved a flag with the message "Sudan and Free Gaza" on it as K. Dot was crooning "tv off" during the break in the Chiefs vs. Eagles championship tilt.

Police allege Nantambu had been hired by the NFL to perform during the show -- but was not given "permission to demonstrate as he did."

The NFL praised the LSP in a statement to TMZ Sports on Thursday for the work it took to take Nantambu into custody this week.

"We commend the Louisiana State Police for its diligence and professionalism in this matter," the league wrote. "We take any attempt to disrupt any part of an NFL game, including the halftime show, very seriously and are pleased this individual will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

"In addition to the ongoing criminal case," it added, "the NFL banned the individual from attending any NFL games or events."

Nantambu has found himself in national headlines a lot recently -- he's the same man who Antonio Brown allegedly tried to shoot during a heated dispute at a celebrity boxing event in Miami last month.