Cam Newton Posts Intense Workout After Panthers Release, 'Free & Hungry'

Cam Newton is officially a free agent ... and the ex-Panthers superstar is letting the entire NFL know he's already busting his ass for whichever team signs him for next season.

The 30-year-old former MVP posted several dramatic workout vids from a recent training sesh just hours after his release ... and his message is crystal clear.

"I'm free and hungry," Newton posted in his signature weird font. "No pity party, just work."

Newton's final days as a Panther were filled with drama ... with the team announcing they were granting the former #1 overall pick's request for a trade -- a notion CN strongly refuted.

"I never asked for it!!" Newton said last week ... "Please do not try and play me or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this."

The dude is clearly feeling himself in the vids ... sweating like crazy and reciting all the Migos, Drake and A$AP Rocky he can while working out.