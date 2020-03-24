Terrell Davis Gives Quarantine Workout Advice, Take It From A SB Champ!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Feeling stressed over coronavirus and quarantines? Terrell Davis has the perfect solution -- GET OFF YOUR BUTT AND GET A WORKOUT IN!!!

The former Super Bowl champ offered up the advice to TMZ Sports ... saying breaking a sweat can REALLY help people get over the COVID-19 blues.

"It's great for stress," TD says. "It's a great stress reliever. We're all going through these times, uncertain times. Everybody's feeling the pinch, and you can feel real stressed out. So working out a routine is always good."

The Denver Broncos legend is certainly practicing what he's preaching ... the 47-year-old posted a workout vid over the weekend -- and the dude is JACKED.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He tells us he doesn't have a magic formula for getting as ripped as he is ... but his advice to those who want to get on the journey is simple -- start small!

"Find something that you want to do and stick with it," Davis says. "Don't pick something that's too hard that you're not going to want to do every day."

As for Davis -- who's killing it in the CBD business with his DEFY sports drink company -- he says he's feeling so good these days ... the thought of possibly playing ball again has crossed his mind.