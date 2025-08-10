Dua Lipa Shows Off Toned Body in Skimpy Bikinis

Dua Lipa is taking a break from the stage to show off her shredded bod ... posing in various bikinis while on a sun-filled vacay!

Check out the "One Kiss" hitmaker's latest Instagram shots -- she's taking the chance to model a range of swimsuits, from teeny polka dot bikinis to a hot pink string 2-piece that leaves little to the imagination.

Dua's enjoying her oceanside holiday from the pool and beach, making sure to get the perfect shot at all her picturesque viewpoints.

And she's not alone -- she made sure to include a cuddled-up snap with her fiancé, Callum Turner, that showed her rocking a black bikini with white polka dots.

The pop star also heated up fans' feeds Saturday when she shared some hot shots of herself modeling a lacy white ensemble that put her ripped abs and toned legs front and center.