Dua Lipa Flaunts Long Legs in All-White Outfit at Beach

Dua Lipa I'll 'Blow Your Mind' With These Beach Pics!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Dua Lipa Stuns in Relaxing Seaside Vacation
Dua Lipa's soaking up every last bit of summer ... kicking back and baring some skin on a relaxing seaside vacation.

The singer-songwriter shared a few photos Saturday morning from her trip to some tropical locale ... wearing a white shirt over a matching bikini top and shooting a smoldering look at the camera.

dua lipa instagram sub 1
Dua's got some tiny white swim shorts on that match the rest of her outfit ... covering very little of the star's backside as she lounges around the water.

dua lipa instagram sub 2
Dua captioned the posts, "~ VITAMIN SEA ~" -- so sounds like she's feeling nourished on her vacation.

Dua Lipa's Hot Shots
Dua's been soaking up the sun for a few months now ... hanging out in Monaco, Italy and a ton of other gorgeous spots around the globe.

Summer will be over before ya know it ... but, Dua's clearly enjoying every last bit of it before it's back to the studio!

