Dua Lipa Hot Shots To Celebrate The Big 3-0!

Dua Lipa's got the vocals, the moves and a bountiful of sexy snaps that are about to rock your world ... 'Don't Start Stop Now,' 'cuz we're just gettin' started!!!

The Albanian singer-songwriter has surged through the world on her most recent 'Radical Optimism' tour, but her bikini shots are also making headlines, and we want more!!!

Being bold in her black bikini ... when this pop star isn't busting a move onstage, catch her lookin' like a total smoke show!

And, she's no stranger to feeling fierce in an animal print 'suit ... Go on and 'Levitate' into our hot shots gallery ... WOOT WOOT!