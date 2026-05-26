Jesse Williams and Alejandra Onieva Expecting Baby After Secret Wedding

Baby on board for newlyweds Jesse Williams and Alejandra Onieva!!!

Alejandra subtly debuted her baby bump on Instagram last week -- which featured the "Grey's Anatomy" star and dad-to-be.

The future mama shared several photos showing off her pregnancy, including one where she posed sideways in white striped pants and a cropped white sweater. She also posted a beach video in a red minidress while cradling her growing bump.

The pregnancy news comes after TMZ broke the story that Jesse and Alejandra secretly tied the knot with a low-key ceremony. Our sources told us the couple had actually been married for months before the news became public.

Jesse and Alejandra first met in 2025 while filming the series "Hotel Costiera" on Italy's Amalfi Coast. By that fall, the pair had gone public with appearances together in Madrid, Rome, and at the San Sebastián Film Festival.