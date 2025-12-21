Dua Lipa Hits the Beach in Tiny Bikini, Shows PDA with Fiancé Callum Turner

Aside from being a pop star, Dua Lipa has clearly mastered the art of vacationing -- and we caught her doing exactly that in Mexico on Saturday ... hitting the beach in a teeny bikini and turning up the heat with some serious PDA with her fiancé, Callum Turner.

Check out the pics ... the "Physical" hitmaker showed off her toned physique in a cheetah print thong bikini ... allowing nearly every inch of her skin access to some sun action. At one point, she shimmied her way out of her bikini top to allow Callum to give her a full-body sunscreen rubdown.

The pair could barely keep their hands off each other, and at one point ... had their arms wrapped around each other as they took a romantic stroll along the beach.

Dua fully earned her R&R, as she wrapped her "Radical Optimism" tour at the beginning of the month. She spent just over a year on the road bringing her music to fans around the world ... but she made sure she got some days off, too.