Brittany Cartwright Shows Off 'Revenge Body' on Award Show Red Carpet

Brittany Cartwright's putting her vengeance on full display ... showing off her "revenge body" amid her divorce from Jax Taylor on one of the biggest nights in reality TV.

The "Vanderpump Rules" alum hit the Us Weekly And Pluto TV: Reality TV Stars Of The Year in Los Angeles earlier this week ... rockin' a silky teal gown slit down the side.

The low-cut number left little to the imagination ... and, fully showed off all the cosmetic procedures she says she went through while turmoil with her estranged husband has swirled.

As we told you, BC confirmed to Daily Mail she underwent AirSculpt fat removal and skin tightening back in the spring ... saying she wanted to make sure she had a revenge bod for the hot summer months.

She told DM she wanted to look her best and get her sparkle back after initially splitting with Jax back in late February. She underwent the two-hour procedure over Memorial Day weekend in May which she says mostly focused on her stomach.

Cartwright says the recovery time is about six months ... but, ultimately said the pain wasn't too bad -- more like soreness after a tough workout, and she didn't let any discomfort show on the red carpet this week.

Brittany officially filed for divorce after 5 years of marriage at the end of August. The two aren't really speaking much ... looking pretty frosty while filming their show "The Valley" last month. They're co-parenting their three-year-old Cruz.