Ex-NFL Star Steve Smith Sued For Allegedly Destroying Marriage With Affair

Ex-NFL superstar Steve Smith allegedly ruined a marriage earlier this year ... and now, he's being sued over it.

Antonio Martinez claims in a lawsuit -- which he filed in North Carolina this week -- that Smith broke up his loving relationship with Nicole Martinez after he "willfully, maliciously and intentionally" seduced her during a September 2024 encounter in Baltimore.

Antonio alleges the former Ravens wideout met Nicole while he was in town to shoot an episode of "The NFL's Most Interesting Jobs with Steve Smith."

Antonio says Nicole was a member of the Ravens' marching band -- and Smith got close to her as he joined the group for the NFL Network show.

Smith, "by and through an agent of the NFL," Antonio wrote in the suit, "provided his phone number to contact and communicate with" Nicole.

"Subsequently," he added, Smith "began communicating with [Nicole], calling her, and exchanging numerous text messages with her."

Antonio claims some of the messages contained very explicit content -- including pictures of Smith's penis and videos of Smith pleasuring himself.

The suit states Smith then had sex with Nicole in January 2025, after the two had attended a Ravens playoff game together.

Afterward, Antonio claims Smith "continued to text, contact, exchange messages with [Nicole], and seduce" her further.

Antonio shared some of the messages he says Steve sent to his wife, including one that read, "I would love to bend u over the sink right now."

According to the suit, Antonio found out about it all in February -- and then confronted Steve over the matter in a phone call which was recorded and later posted to social media.

Antonio states in the suit he eventually filed for divorce from Nicole -- with whom he had one child with.

"As result of [Smith's] actions and the adulterous relationship between [Smith and Nicole]," the lawsuit states, "the existing love and affection which existed between Plaintiff and his wife was alienated and destroyed."

Antonio is suing for over $100,000.