Katie Holmes Slams Rumor About Suri's Alleged Trust Fund From Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes is shutting down rumors about daughter Suri Cruise's net worth ... making it clear the 18-year-old didn't just come into a chunk of change.

The actress posted on her Instagram account Sunday, where she called out a recent report that claimed Suri had become a millionaire in her own right thanks to a trust fund she inherited from dad Tom Cruise -- as well as one from her mom.

Yet, as Katie clarified in her upload, this report was a bunch of hogwash ... with the "Dawson's Creek" alum slamming the article as "completely false."

She added ... "Daily Mail, you can stop making stuff up."

Katie further emphasized her frustration by adding in the caption ... "Enough."

KH has been famously protective of her daughter, especially after her high profile divorce from Tom in 2012. In the years after their split, Katie made an active effort to say little in the press about her ex or their daughter -- who they welcomed in April 2006.

There's been a lot of speculation about Suri and Tom's relationship in recent the years, however ... especially after the action star was notably MIA from her high school graduation in June.

Play video content June 2024

As TMZ previously reported, Tom was spotted at Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour stop in London during that same time.

Suri also had eyebrows raised when she chose to go by the surname "Noelle" -- her mother's middle name -- instead of "Cruise" at the graduation ceremony.

Though, some have speculated the youngster has shaken up her moniker as a way to establish her own identity ... and keep nosey photogs at bay.