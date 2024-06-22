Tom Cruise Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour After Missing Suri's Graduation

Tom Cruise engaged in some risky business Saturday ... hitting up Taylor Swift's London show -- after skipping his daughter's high school graduation.

Swifties captured TC walking into Wembley Stadium for Night 2 of the show ... and, check out the clip, 'cause he's got time for just about every fan he passes -- slowing down to say hello and take pics with excited fans.

He's clearly the life of the party ... big grin gleaming as he makes his way toward what we imagine's a swanky, private area to watch Taylor perform.

BTW ... Travis Kelce also pulled up to the show -- so, Tom's in pretty impressive A-List company.

Of course ... while Tom's listening to Taylor belt in London, he's missed another major milestone for his daughter -- 'cause Suri graduated from high school Friday.

Suri graduated from Laguardia High School Friday ... and her mom Katie Holmes was in attendance to cheer her daughter their daughter on as she picked her diploma.

Page Six also reports Suri dropped the last name Cruise from the graduation program ... going with Suri Noelle instead of her given name.

Not exactly surprising Cruise didn't make it to Suri's big day ... the two have been estranged for a long time now -- and, he recently missed her 18th birthday too, also 'cause he was across the pond.

BTW ... Suri's headed off to college in the fall -- she's expected to attend the prestigious Carnegie-Mellon University in Pennsylvania.

